Bytecoin (BCN) Market Cap Hits $66.26 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $66.26 million and $56,560.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.83 or 0.00517812 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000118 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

