Bytom (BTM) Price Tops $0.0548 on Major Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $88.03 million and $13.47 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytom has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.15 or 0.00333506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000822 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,704,116,738 coins and its circulating supply is 1,607,311,381 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.