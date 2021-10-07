C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.31.
A number of analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.
In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $88.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.91. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.
About C.H. Robinson Worldwide
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
