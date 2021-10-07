C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.31.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $88.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.91. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

