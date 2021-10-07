CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Hits New 52-Week High at $270.77

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $270.77 and last traded at $270.74, with a volume of 3162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $266.01.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CACI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total transaction of $897,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,967 shares of company stock worth $1,017,726 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in CACI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in CACI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

