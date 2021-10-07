Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 847.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,069 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.16% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 343.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CADE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.80.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

