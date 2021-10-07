Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.16.

CRNCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.16 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

OTCMKTS:CRNCY opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.64. Cairn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

