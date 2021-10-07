CaixaPay (CXP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $26.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00063024 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00099389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00133761 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,305.55 or 1.00133977 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,688.62 or 0.06801445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

