CaixaPay (CXP) Reaches Market Cap of $7.89 Million

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00062075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00094007 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.05 or 0.00132142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,846.04 or 1.00144329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.16 or 0.06478076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

