Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.54

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.54 and traded as high as C$4.03. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$3.94, with a volume of 22,272 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.56.

The company has a market capitalization of C$148.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.54.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.51) by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$207.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$215.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

