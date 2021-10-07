Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Raised to $55.00 at Truist Securities

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 3.10% from the stock’s previous close.

CPE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

CPE stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.76. The stock had a trading volume of 22,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,992. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.58.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.48 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $45,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,219,000. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

