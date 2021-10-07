Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,569 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Camden Property Trust worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,451.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $152.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.25, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $86.78 and a 52 week high of $154.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.30.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

