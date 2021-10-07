Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s stock price traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. 54,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,039,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.43 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Canaan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Canaan by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canaan by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

