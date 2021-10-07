Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.30

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.30 and traded as high as C$13.32. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$13.24, with a volume of 372,262 shares.

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.30.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73. The company had revenue of C$518.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$565.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.9099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

