Canaccord Genuity Raises Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target to C$24.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPZEF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Topaz Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.66.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPZEF remained flat at $$14.14 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,946. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

