Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Trading 0.8% Higher

Canadian General Investments, Ltd (TSE:CGI)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$38.58 and last traded at C$38.32. 2,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 5,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$799.39 million and a PE ratio of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Canadian General Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Canadian General Investments’s payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

Canadian General Investments Limited (CGI) is a closed-end investment fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. The Company’s objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains and appropriate income generating instruments.

