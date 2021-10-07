Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CM. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $114.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $72.07 and a 12-month high of $121.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.1561 per share. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.22%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.