Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.13.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CM. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.1561 per share. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.22%.
About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.
