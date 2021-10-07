Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.

CNQ has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.03.

CNQ stock traded up C$1.15 on Thursday, hitting C$49.42. 1,480,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,381,743. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$20.31 and a twelve month high of C$49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.59 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.1000003 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.32, for a total value of C$221,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,150,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$95,321,638.88. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.11, for a total transaction of C$1,828,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,368,022.31. Insiders have sold 123,980 shares of company stock worth $5,502,335 over the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

