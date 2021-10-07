Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.48.

Several research firms have weighed in on CP. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

