Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Cut to C$105.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CP. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.04. 242,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.12. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

