Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Cut to C$105.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.39% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$98.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$106.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$211.73.
Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down C$0.16 on Thursday, reaching C$85.79. 1,075,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$88.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$193.80. The firm has a market cap of C$57.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$78.36 and a 1-year high of C$100.00.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
