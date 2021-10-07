Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Cut to C$105.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$98.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$106.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$211.73.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down C$0.16 on Thursday, reaching C$85.79. 1,075,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$88.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$193.80. The firm has a market cap of C$57.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$78.36 and a 1-year high of C$100.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.