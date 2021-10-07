Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $193.80

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$193.80 and traded as low as C$83.46. Canadian Pacific Railway shares last traded at C$85.95, with a volume of 1,463,421 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$116.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, September 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$98.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$212.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$88.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$193.80. The stock has a market cap of C$57.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.82.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.07 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

