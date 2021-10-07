Cancom SE (ETR:COK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cancom SE (ETR:COK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €63.33 ($74.51).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COK shares. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Cancom stock opened at €49.86 ($58.66) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €53.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €51.27. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a fifty-two week high of €57.66 ($67.84).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

