Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.83

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.83 and traded as low as C$6.29. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at C$6.41, with a volume of 22,716 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CFX shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$418.15 million and a P/E ratio of 25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.83.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$334.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.