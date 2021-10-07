Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Short Interest Update

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the August 31st total of 989,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Cango in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cango by 95.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cango during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cango during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cango during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cango alerts:

CANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of CANG stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $4.33. 311,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,002. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.64. Cango had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 99.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cango will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.