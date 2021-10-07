Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Up 3.3%

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) shares shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.01 and last traded at $10.99. 124,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 189,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTLP. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.13 million, a P/E ratio of -78.49 and a beta of 2.12.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

