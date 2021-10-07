Capital (LON:CAPD) Price Target Raised to GBX 125

Capital (LON:CAPD) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 113 ($1.48) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Capital stock opened at GBX 82 ($1.07) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £155.85 million and a P/E ratio of 6.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57. Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 56.50 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 87 ($1.14).
About Capital
Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.