Capital (LON:CAPD) Price Target Raised to GBX 125

Capital (LON:CAPD) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 113 ($1.48) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Capital stock opened at GBX 82 ($1.07) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £155.85 million and a P/E ratio of 6.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57. Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 56.50 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 87 ($1.14).

About Capital

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

