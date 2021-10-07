Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.94.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPXWF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. iA Financial lowered shares of Capital Power to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Capital Power stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.62. Capital Power has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $35.01.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

