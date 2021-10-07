Cappasity Market Capitalization Hits $2.06 Million (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Cappasity has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $23,714.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cappasity alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00049306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.87 or 0.00227831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00103647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012252 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

CAPP is a coin. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cappasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cappasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.