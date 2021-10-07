Cappasity Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Cappasity coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Cappasity has a market cap of $1.88 million and $223,632.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00047522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.62 or 0.00232271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00101927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

About Cappasity

CAPP is a coin. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

