Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,996,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 108,813 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 17.42% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $298,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CSII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

