CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,600 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the August 31st total of 568,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 7,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $214,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,940 shares of company stock worth $471,585 in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get CareCloud alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CareCloud by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 7.2% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 654,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 47.5% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CareCloud by 39.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares during the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ MTBC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,754. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $113.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.85.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). CareCloud had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.