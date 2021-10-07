CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Down to $9.38

Shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.38, but opened at $9.19. CareMax shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 7,123 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMAX shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). On average, research analysts expect that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $741,000.

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

