CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CTRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

CTRE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.26. The company had a trading volume of 589,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,488,000 after buying an additional 615,264 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,600,000 after purchasing an additional 522,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 477,272 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 414,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

