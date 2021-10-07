CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by HHR Asset Management LLC

HHR Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,110 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up 4.7% of HHR Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HHR Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of CarMax worth $52,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in CarMax by 364.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CarMax in the first quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 9,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.46. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total value of $3,042,947.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,240.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,958,901 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.46.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

