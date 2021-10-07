Carmignac Gestion Acquires 1,571,445 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,513,405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571,445 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 3.2% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.29% of Uber Technologies worth $276,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.58. 815,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,158,416. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

