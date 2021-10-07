Carmignac Gestion Buys 1,900 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.64% of Amedisys worth $51,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Amedisys by 4,126.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 363,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,125,000 after purchasing an additional 354,431 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 49.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,397,000 after purchasing an additional 263,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 8.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $309,856,000 after purchasing an additional 97,351 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Amedisys by 35.8% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 289,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,880,000 after purchasing an additional 76,220 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 32.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,402,000 after purchasing an additional 53,813 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMED traded up $4.10 on Thursday, reaching $145.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.42. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.33 and a 12 month high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMED. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.20.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

