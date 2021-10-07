Carmignac Gestion Buys 658,978 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,211,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658,978 shares during the quarter. MINISO Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned 1.71% of MINISO Group worth $108,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNSO traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.85. 59,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,758. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $35.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter. MINISO Group had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. Analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

