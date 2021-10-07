Carmignac Gestion Decreases Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Carmignac Gestion trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 121,689 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for about 1.3% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.61% of Ulta Beauty worth $114,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73,134 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 574,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $10.56 on Thursday, reaching $378.77. 16,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,484. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $414.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

