Carmignac Gestion Grows Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 513.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,101 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734,173 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.43% of Sunrun worth $48,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at about $5,650,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 100,459 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,205,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,262 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $54,644.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $34,895.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 174,524 shares of company stock worth $8,004,315 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded up $3.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.42. 212,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,201,644. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.