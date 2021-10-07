Carmignac Gestion Has $11.17 Million Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 389.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 136,509 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.23% of Daqo New Energy worth $11,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 136.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

NYSE DQ traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $57.77. 37,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,520. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.93. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $130.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $441.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DQ. HSBC began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Nomura Instinet raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.