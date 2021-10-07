Carmignac Gestion Has $13.95 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,985.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 77,820 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 775,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $390,970,000 after buying an additional 19,409 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 28,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,052,801,000 after buying an additional 173,240 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $12.01 on Thursday, reaching $587.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,881. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $616.93. The company has a market capitalization of $231.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $562.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.50.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

