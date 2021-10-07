Carmignac Gestion Has $59.28 Million Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Carmignac Gestion lowered its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 424,650 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.14% of Match Group worth $59,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH stock traded up $3.75 on Thursday, hitting $161.06. 72,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.18 and a 200 day moving average of $149.02. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $987,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 107,095 shares of company stock worth $17,827,136 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

