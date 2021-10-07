Carmignac Gestion Has $88.33 Million Stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,624,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 358,552 shares during the period. The Gap accounts for about 1.0% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.70% of The Gap worth $88,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $119,690,000 after purchasing an additional 106,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,612,000 after acquiring an additional 52,201 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 581,571 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 600,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 56.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 419,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after buying an additional 151,853 shares during the period. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPS. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Gap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Gap in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities started coverage on The Gap in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.32.

Shares of GPS stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $23.64. 432,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,979,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The Gap, Inc. has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $37.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.12%.

In other The Gap news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $565,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,541 shares of company stock worth $3,150,555. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

