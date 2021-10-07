Carmignac Gestion Increases Stock Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 265,209 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.75% of Acceleron Pharma worth $57,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,055,000 after buying an additional 14,645 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 25.0% in the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 36.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $582,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

In other Acceleron Pharma news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $997,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XLRN shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.11. 21,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,693. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 0.35. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.98 and a 12-month high of $189.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.27.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.13 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. On average, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.