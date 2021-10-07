Carmignac Gestion Invests $140.91 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 602,628 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $140,908,000. Visa accounts for approximately 1.6% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $4.30 on Thursday, hitting $230.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.12. The company has a market capitalization of $449.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

