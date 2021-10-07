Carmignac Gestion Invests $15.94 Million in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,438 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,939,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 357.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO traded up $11.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $328.18. 30,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,304. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.58. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.82 and a 52-week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price target (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.84.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total value of $4,455,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,179 shares of company stock valued at $61,061,673. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

