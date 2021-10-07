Carmignac Gestion Invests $8.32 Million in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 234,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,636,000 after buying an additional 7,597,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,368,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,723,000 after buying an additional 751,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,386,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,999,000 after buying an additional 1,458,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,285,000 after buying an additional 2,473,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Trip.com Group by 4,951.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,952,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.94. 170,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,993,683. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.30. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.