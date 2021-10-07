Carmignac Gestion Lowers Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Carmignac Gestion cut its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 576,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,273 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.40% of Chegg worth $47,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. FMR LLC raised its position in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Chegg by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chegg by 107.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Chegg by 183.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chegg by 17.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,795. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.80 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.72.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

