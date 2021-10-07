Carmignac Gestion Makes New $126.42 Million Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 230,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,422,000. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.5% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.12% of ServiceNow at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 31.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 94.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 45.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $201,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $16.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $645.43. 26,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,250. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $624.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.42. The company has a market cap of $127.86 billion, a PE ratio of 761.09, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $681.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,783 shares of company stock worth $8,165,038 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.84.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

