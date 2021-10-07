Carmignac Gestion Makes New $23.98 Million Investment in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,464,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,981,000. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.49% of Amyris at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the second quarter worth about $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the first quarter worth about $36,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 137,400.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 71.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Amyris news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $362,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $51,757.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,630 shares of company stock valued at $692,922. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMRS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,925. Amyris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amyris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

